Kristin Tubb talks in-person events and encouraging young readers

By Marisa Williams
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kristin Tubb will be in Bowling Green this week hosting in-person events with the Warren County Public Library including writing workshops for children and adults.

WBKO News talked with Tubb about her writing success and what it means to be a writer for such a critical age, Middle Grade which Tubb defines as 8 to 14 year olds.

“It’s the first time sometimes that they are picking up these books on their own, and they are exploring topics on their own. So, it’s very exciting to write for this age group,” says Tubb.

Tubb is the author of eight books including three where dogs are the main characters: A Dog like Daisy, Zeus Dog of Chaos, and Luna Howls at the Moon. Tubb is also the author of five other middle grade books, hoping to inspire a lifelong love for reading. Tubb says, “I mean, the goal is that once a reader, always a reader, so hopefully, if they find books, if children find books that they love, and that become part of their hearts, then there’ll become a lifelong reader.”

Kristin Tubb will be at the Capitol Arts Center Wednesday night at 6 for ‘Doggone Awesome’ talking about her writing, “and we are going to have a service dog, a therapy dog there whose name is Rhys, and Rhys is a therapy dog for the Warren County Public Schools.” The event is free to the public but registration is required for a headcount.

In addition to inspiring lifelong readers, Tubb will also be hosting writing workshops to inspire writers of all ages. “Everybody is a writer. I take a really broad view of writing. I like to think of everyone as being a storyteller. So I try to help people preserve their stories, because I feel like everyone has a unique voice and everyone has a story to share.”

The workshops will be from 2 to 4 Wednesday and Thursday. You can sign up here.

