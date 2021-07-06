Leitchfield Police Department now accepting applications

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Leitchfield Police Department, they are now accepting applications for police officers. They have shared a list of requirements and benefits to their Facebook page.

Some of the requirements include but are not limited to:

Minimum 21 years of age

High School Diploma or GED

Being a U.S. Citizen

Some of the benefits include but are not limited to:

2 weeks paid vacation after one year

9 paid holidays plus 1 floating holiday

Vision, dental, and health insurance

Leichfield Police say their application link through their website is currently down but you can click here for a direct link to one.

You can also pick up applications in their lobby.

We are now accepting applications. *Currently the link to Applications on our Website is down.* Below is a a new link... Posted by Leitchfield Police Department on Monday, July 5, 2021

