Leitchfield Police Department now accepting applications
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Leitchfield Police Department, they are now accepting applications for police officers. They have shared a list of requirements and benefits to their Facebook page.
Some of the requirements include but are not limited to:
- Minimum 21 years of age
- High School Diploma or GED
- Being a U.S. Citizen
Some of the benefits include but are not limited to:
- 2 weeks paid vacation after one year
- 9 paid holidays plus 1 floating holiday
- Vision, dental, and health insurance
Leichfield Police say their application link through their website is currently down but you can click here for a direct link to one.
You can also pick up applications in their lobby.
