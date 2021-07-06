Advertisement

Longtime Ky. Senator Tom Buford dies at 72

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime lawmaker from central Kentucky has passed away.

The Senate Majority Office announced the death of Republican State Senator Tom Buford of Nicholasville. He was 72 years old.

Buford had represented the 22nd District for the past 30 years. That consists of Jessamine, Garrard, Mercer, Washington and part of Fayette County.

WKYT Political Editor Bill Bryant says Buford was well-liked in Frankfort.

“Senator Buford saw a lot of changes in his more than 30 years in the state Senate. Political ones, he was obviously in the minority as a Republican in the 1990s and came to be in the majority. He always managed to work across the aisle and get along with people in both parties,” Bryant said.

In a statement, the Senate Majority Office said Buford’s wit, intellect and zest for life will be missed by all who knew him.

The cause of death is not known yet. Services are still pending.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Driver on Richardsville Road pronounced dead after running off the road overnight
Rachel Lowe
Woman arrested within 7 minutes of allegedly robbing a Bowling Green bank
Jennifer Dicks, 39, of Glasgow Ky. arrested on burglary and other charges
Glasgow woman arrested on burglary charges after a short pursuit
McKinney was arrested and charged with Receiving stolen property, evading arrest, and other...
Glasgow Police arrest man after stealing vehicle and evading arrest
Hart County man arrested for stabbing
Hart County Sheriff’s Office arrests man after overnight stabbing

Latest News

Delta Variant Impacting Unvaccinated, KY Confirms 23 Cases so Far
Delta Variant Impacting Unvaccinated, KY Confirms 23 Cases so Far @ 5
Leitchfield PD Now Accepting Applications
Leitchfield PD Now Accepting Applications
BG Man Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges
BG Man Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges
BGMU Lane Closure for Water Line Installation
BGMU Lane Closure for Water Line Installation
BGWC Humane Society Takes in Over 300 Cats, Dogs in This Week as Fireworks Continue
BGWC Humane Society Takes in Over 300 Cats, Dogs in This Week as Fireworks Continue