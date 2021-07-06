Man charged in Logan County shooting

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An investigation is underway and a young man is in custody after a Logan County shooting.

The Russellville Police Department says 19-year-old Evan Merriman shot Caleb Sowers on Monday. Sowers was treated and released from the hospital.

Merriman is now facing assault charges.

Police say another underage person was also involved in the altercation.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.