Advertisement

Russellville High School grad raising awareness for epilepsy

She is using her platform “RISE” to help raise awareness of a broad range of disabilities , to...
She is using her platform “RISE” to help raise awareness of a broad range of disabilities , to educate her followers, and to advocate for those who are disabled by working to erase stigma.(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cheyenne Horath has helped raise funds for the epilepsy foundation of Kentucky for many years.

She is using her platform “RISE” to help raise awareness of a broad range of disabilities , to educate her followers, and to advocate for those who are disabled by working to erase stigma.

“I have a platform called RISE. RISE stands for recognize, inform, speak up, and educate. It gives, for people with disabilities, a place or even for people who are bullied, or going through a hard time a place to tell their story. So, right now it is just a place for people to tell their story, but we are also working on events in the future. We’re in the planning process right now,” Cheyenne said. “The R stands for - to recognize that you’re rare. Recognizing that all of us are rare, but also you are as well. Inform means to support people, to understand that people have feelings, but also informing them that others have feelings as well. To speak up about your feelings, but do it in a kind manner because sometimes it can come out harshly if you’re not careful. To educate others and to educate yourself about the stigma. Besides spreading hate,” Cheyenne said.

Cheyenne also created a legacy project called Warrior’s World.

Her project began on Instagram. She hopes to keep working on the process until it becomes a foundation.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights, crime tape
Tennessee man flees police, dies in motorcycle crash in Barren County
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Driver on Richardsville Road pronounced dead after running off the road overnight
Kentucky - Tenn. border sees 2.4 magnitude earthquake
Glasgow man dies in Saturday morning crash in Warren County
Three arrested for drug trafficking
Three charged with drug trafficking near Kentucky - Tenn. border

Latest News

McKinney was arrested and charged with Receiving stolen property, evading arrest, and other...
Glasgow Police arrest man after stealing vehicle and evading arrest
Jennifer Dicks, 39, of Glasgow Ky. arrested on burglary and other charges
Glasgow woman arrested on burglary charges after a short pursuit
Road Closure During Railroad Underpass Work @ 4
Road Closure During Railroad Underpass Work @ 4
Tourism in Bowling Green Area Post COVID @4
Tourism in Bowling Green Area Post COVID @4