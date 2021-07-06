Russellville High School grad raising awareness for epilepsy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cheyenne Horath has helped raise funds for the epilepsy foundation of Kentucky for many years.

She is using her platform “RISE” to help raise awareness of a broad range of disabilities , to educate her followers, and to advocate for those who are disabled by working to erase stigma.

“I have a platform called RISE. RISE stands for recognize, inform, speak up, and educate. It gives, for people with disabilities, a place or even for people who are bullied, or going through a hard time a place to tell their story. So, right now it is just a place for people to tell their story, but we are also working on events in the future. We’re in the planning process right now,” Cheyenne said. “The R stands for - to recognize that you’re rare. Recognizing that all of us are rare, but also you are as well. Inform means to support people, to understand that people have feelings, but also informing them that others have feelings as well. To speak up about your feelings, but do it in a kind manner because sometimes it can come out harshly if you’re not careful. To educate others and to educate yourself about the stigma. Besides spreading hate,” Cheyenne said.

Cheyenne also created a legacy project called Warrior’s World.

Her project began on Instagram. She hopes to keep working on the process until it becomes a foundation.

