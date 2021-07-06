Advertisement

Smith’s Grove prepares for community event to promote local businesses

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Celebrating small businesses and small communities.

The second Saturday every month from July through November the businesses of Smiths Grove will be promoting their town, bringing a festive atmosphere to showcase all the town has to offer.

The business owners in Smiths Grove say that that they are thankful for their loyal customers through the years.

“Without the local support of our customers here in town and the new customers that come in I couldn’t stay in business,” said Esli Pelly, Owner of The Garden Patch.

Pelly adds that they are also excited to welcome many more and introduce newcomers to “The Grove” community. She hopes that this will encourage everyone to shop local.

“I am so very thankful every day for all of our customers are wonderful friends that come to support us and not only do they support The Garden Patch but hopefully they are supporting the other local stores here in town,”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Driver on Richardsville Road pronounced dead after running off the road overnight
Rachel Lowe
Woman arrested within 7 minutes of allegedly robbing a Bowling Green bank
Jennifer Dicks, 39, of Glasgow Ky. arrested on burglary and other charges
Glasgow woman arrested on burglary charges after a short pursuit
McKinney was arrested and charged with Receiving stolen property, evading arrest, and other...
Glasgow Police arrest man after stealing vehicle and evading arrest
Hart County man arrested for stabbing
Hart County Sheriff’s Office arrests man after overnight stabbing

Latest News

BGMU: A portion of State Street in will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for waterline installation
Acclaimed dinosaur expert "Dino Don", will visit the Louisville Zoo, Saturday, July 10.
Dinosaur fans, world-renowned expert “Dino Don” visits Louisville Zoo this Saturday!
Make sure you order an extra water to stay hydrated in today's humid conditions!
Tracking the ‘muggies’ along with increased rain chances!
Kristin Tubb Visits Bowling Green
Kristin Tubb talks in-person events and encouraging young readers