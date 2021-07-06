Smith’s Grove prepares for community event to promote local businesses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Celebrating small businesses and small communities.

The second Saturday every month from July through November the businesses of Smiths Grove will be promoting their town, bringing a festive atmosphere to showcase all the town has to offer.

The business owners in Smiths Grove say that that they are thankful for their loyal customers through the years.

“Without the local support of our customers here in town and the new customers that come in I couldn’t stay in business,” said Esli Pelly, Owner of The Garden Patch.

Pelly adds that they are also excited to welcome many more and introduce newcomers to “The Grove” community. She hopes that this will encourage everyone to shop local.

“I am so very thankful every day for all of our customers are wonderful friends that come to support us and not only do they support The Garden Patch but hopefully they are supporting the other local stores here in town,”

