Three former Hilltoppers to compete in Tokyo

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Track & Field alumni Michelle Finn, Gavin Smellie and Martin Owusu-Antwi made their Olympic Track & Field rosters, making four former Hilltoppers set to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the end of July and into August.

Finn will compete for Ireland in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase while Owusu-Antwi was selected for Ghana’s 4x100-meter relay team. Smellie is likely to compete on Canada’s relay team as well.

Smellie is a seven-time Sun Belt event champion including the indoor 55-meter (2008), the indoor 200 (2009), the indoor 4x400-yard relay (2008), the outdoor 100 (2008 and 2009) and outdoor 200 (2008 and 2009). He made the SBC podium in the outdoor 100 in all four of his years on The Hill.

Owusu-Antwi is the most recent WKU graduate competing in the Olympics. He is training as a member of Ghana’s 4x100-meter relay team. He currently holds the program record for the men’s indoor 200 and was a member of the indoor 4x400-meter relay team that has the best time in program history as well.

On the outdoor side, Owusu-Antwi was a piece of the 4x400-meter relay teams that hold four of the top five times in program history. In 2019, he qualified for the NCAA East Regionals in the 200, 4x100-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay.

Finn is a four-time Sun Belt Champion having won the 2010 and 2012 3,000-meter Steeplechase, the 2011 outdoor 5,000-meter run and was a member of the 2010 Indoor Distance Medley Relay Champion team. She currently holds the program record steeplechase time at 10:14.09 from 2012.

The Ireland native made the NCAA East Regionals in 2011 and 2012 with her steeplechase time. In those same years, she was a 2011 and 2012 USTFCCCA All-Academic Team member. Finn also ran Cross Country for the Hilltoppers and was a two-time All-Conference Sun Belt honoree.

