Todd County home invasion and murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On June 28, 2015, Kentucky State Police, Post 2 in Madisonville was notified of a deceased man in a home on Old Trenton Road, in Guthrie, KY.

KSP detectives determined that while Mr. Amos Yoder and Mrs. Marjorie Yoder were sleeping, unknown people entered their home around 2:00 a.m. and demanded money. The Yoders were both bound and assaulted during the robbery. Mr. Yoder died as a result of his injuries. Mrs. Yoder was transported and treated for serious injuries sustained during the robbery. The suspects left the residence with an unknown amount of money.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, please contact Detective Hunter Carroll at Kentucky State Police Post 2, 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain Anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.