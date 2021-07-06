Tracking the ‘muggies’ along with increased rain chances!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Humidity was felt Monday as dew points returned to what south-central Kentucky typically experiences in early July. We’ll feel more humidity this week as shower and storm chances increase by the middle of the work week!

High pressure begins to slide to our east Tuesday, which will allow for more humidity to move in along with chances for rain during the afternoon hours. Tuesday will start off with areas of patchy fog. We also have smoke in the upper-levels of the atmosphere and is the reason for the milky haze in the skies towards the horizon as well as the reddish sunrises and sunsets. Otherwise, expect skies to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Light southerly winds will allow high temperatures to reach the upper 80s and low 90s with continued humid conditions. We can’t rule out an afternoon stray shower or storm, but most of the region looks to stay dry... humid, but dry.

Beyond Tuesday, high temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 80s and low 90s. Additionally, we will fall into an unsettled weather pattern with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms that will be ‘hit-or-miss:’ so again, not everyone will get wet, but some will see showers and storms. We’re also keeping an eye on Elsa, which is a tropical system that will impact folks in Florida and along the Atlantic coastline. Though this will not bring direct rain to south-central Kentucky, it will bring more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, which will make conditions more humid and allow scattered showers and storms to possibly develop. This will begin Wednesday and go into Thursday as well. Friday will see more isolated shower and storm chances, otherwise partly cloudy skies can be expected. The weekend will have more showers and storms in the garden variety and be widely scattered. We do not anticipate any severe weather this week, but if anything changes, we will let you know on the WBKO First Alert Weather app as well as on wbko.com and WBKO News!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Stray showers/storms possible. High 93. Low 70. Winds S at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 88. Low 72. Winds S at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 89. Low 71. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (2012)

Record Low Today: 51 (1915)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Sunrise: 5:33 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 62)

UV Index: Very High (9 - Sunburn time if unprotected: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Low (3.2 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (4779 - Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 91

Yesterday’s Low: 67

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.31″ (+0.54″)

Yearly Precip: 29.09″ (+1.72″)

