A Typical “Dog Days” Pattern!

Scattered thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall next two days
By Shane Holinde
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The “three H’s” (haze, heat, and humidity) were in full effect Tuesday! Temperatures and humidity levels more typical of July are back in full song, and will be with us for quite some time!

Beyond Tuesday, high temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 80s and low 90s. Additionally, we will fall into an unsettled weather pattern with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms that will be ‘hit-or-miss:’ so again, not everyone will get wet, but some will see showers and storms. We’re also keeping an eye on Elsa, which is a tropical system that will impact folks in Florida and along the Atlantic coastline. Though this will not bring direct rain to south-central Kentucky, it will bring more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, which will make conditions more humid and allow scattered showers and storms to possibly develop. This will begin Wednesday and go into Thursday as well. Friday will see more isolated shower and storm chances, otherwise partly cloudy skies can be expected. The weekend will have more showers and storms in the garden variety and be widely scattered. We do not anticipate any severe weather this week, but if anything changes, we will let you know on the WBKO First Alert Weather app as well as on wbko.com and WBKO News!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88, Low 72, winds S-8

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89, Low 71, winds SW-7

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High 91, Low 72, winds W-7

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 93

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 69

Record High: 103 (2012)

Record Low: 51 (1915)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.31″ (+0.39″)

Yearly Precip: 29.09″ (+1.57″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:33 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 62)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (3.2 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4990 Mold Spore Count)

