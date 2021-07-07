Attica Scott to run for Congress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky Representative Attica Scott announced she will run for Congress.

Scott will run for the Democratic nomination for Kentucky’s third Congressional district, where Rep. John Yarmuth has served since 2007. His current term ends in 2023.

Scott currently serves as a Democrat for District 41 in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

When asked if there were any problems with the current leadership in the third district that led to her decision to run, Scott did not directly address any issues she had with Yarmuth’s policies. However, she did answer the question.

“You have to represent the people that may not be able to donate to your campaign. You have to be able to represent the people who might not have an organizational platform,” Scott said. “You have to be able to represent the people whose names aren’t the ones you hear every single day.”

Scott said she is running because a lot of people have asked her to. She wants to be able to represent a different group of people, like young black women who have not had someone like her in politics to look up to.

The question then becomes: why would Louisvillians vote in a freshman congresswoman over a tenured member of the budget committee and someone with experience in Washington?

“The reality is, long before the global pandemic, we had issues that weren’t being addressed,” Scott said. “We need to have a representative that has a broad vision, that will address many issues. Yes, we know the budget is important, but we also know that people are trying to fight racism, fight police violence, we have to end qualified immunity. There’s so many other issues that we need to address.”

Scott has been passionate about police action, and inaction for that matter, in recent months.

In June, Scott filed a lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department after officers said Scott, her daughter Ashanti Scott and Louisville activist Shameka Parrish-Wright allegedly violated the constitutional rights of Kentucky when they were arrested last year amid protests for Breonna Taylor.

The women claim they were arrested the night of Sept. 24, 2020, prior to Mayor Greg Fischer’s temporary 9 p.m. curfew, which included exceptions for residents going to church, work, or seeking medical treatment. That night, First Unitarian Church in Louisville had offered shelter to protesters; the women were arrested while walking to the church along with 20 other people who police claim broke a window and threw a flare into the Louisville Free Public Library nearby.

The women were initially charged criminally, including a felony count of “riot in the first degree.” The charges were later dropped.

Scott says she does not have any plans of giving up her seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives while she prepares for the election over a year away.

