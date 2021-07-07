BGMU welcomes new board member to the team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities would like to welcome Carrie Wiseman Taylor to its Board of Directors.

Taylor is employed at German American Bank, where she is Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking.

Taylor is a 1992 graduate of the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance. She worked as a teller during the summers while completing her college degree and began full-time work in commercial lending in 1992.

She graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University in 2000.

Taylor has served on various boards of community organizations in Bowling Green, and she is active in her church and book club. Carrie and her husband, Charles, live in Bowling Green and have two sons, Dylan and Ethan.

