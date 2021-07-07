Advertisement

BGMU welcomes new board member to the team

Carrie Wiseman Taylor, new board member at BGMU
Carrie Wiseman Taylor, new board member at BGMU(BGMU)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities would like to welcome Carrie Wiseman Taylor to its Board of Directors.

Taylor is employed at German American Bank, where she is Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking.

Taylor is a 1992 graduate of the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance. She worked as a teller during the summers while completing her college degree and began full-time work in commercial lending in 1992.

She graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University in 2000.

Taylor has served on various boards of community organizations in Bowling Green, and she is active in her church and book club. Carrie and her husband, Charles, live in Bowling Green and have two sons, Dylan and Ethan.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Kentucky.
Delta variant impacting unvaccinated, Kentucky tracks 23 cases so far
Richards was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his...
Bowling Green man arrested on multiple drug and gun related charges in Indiana
KSP seeks information on a 2015 home invasion and murder investigation.
Todd County home invasion and murder
Rachel Lowe
Woman arrested within 7 minutes of allegedly robbing a Bowling Green bank
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Driver on Richardsville Road pronounced dead after running off the road overnight

Latest News

BGMU: A portion of State Street in will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for waterline installation
Stuff the Bus "Summer of Giving"
Stuff the Bus kicks off 2021 Summer of Giving
2021 St. Jude Dream Home
Sponsors and guests sign floor of St. Jude Dream Home
Summer reading could get your child $1000 to put towards toward a college savings account in...
Kentucky kids have a chance to win $1000 through a library summer reading program