Chevy Silverado stolen in Morgantown, police asking for information

A truck has been stolen from the old Morgantown Freight in Morgantown, Ky.
A truck has been stolen from the old Morgantown Freight in Morgantown, Ky.(Giles Taylor Morgantown Police Chief)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Police Chief Giles Taylor with the Morgantown Town Police Department, officials are looking for a 211 Chevy Silverado stolen Tuesday.

The truck was stolen from the Old Morgantown Freight location.

We need your assistance: If you have seen, or know the whereabouts of this vehicle contact the Morgantown Police...

Posted by Giles Taylor PD on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

The car is described as a white 2011 Chevy Silverado with dark tinted windows and accessories. On the car is most notably a large flag decal in the rear window. The decal is described by Chief Taylor as a red, white, and blue Puerto Rican flag with a single white star.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department.

