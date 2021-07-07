Chevy Silverado stolen in Morgantown, police asking for information
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Police Chief Giles Taylor with the Morgantown Town Police Department, officials are looking for a 211 Chevy Silverado stolen Tuesday.
The truck was stolen from the Old Morgantown Freight location.
The car is described as a white 2011 Chevy Silverado with dark tinted windows and accessories. On the car is most notably a large flag decal in the rear window. The decal is described by Chief Taylor as a red, white, and blue Puerto Rican flag with a single white star.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the Morgantown Police Department.
