Advertisement

Countercultural filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. dies at 85

FILE - Actor Robert Downey Jr., left, and his father Robert Downey Sr. arrive at Time's 100...
FILE - Actor Robert Downey Jr., left, and his father Robert Downey Sr. arrive at Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World Gala in New York on May 8, 2008. Downey Sr., the accomplished countercultural filmmaker, actor and father of superstar Robert Downey Jr., has died. He was 85. Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram that his father died late Tuesday in his sleep at home in New York. He had Parkinson’s disease for more than five years.(AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
By LINDSEY BAHR
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Robert Downey Sr., the accomplished countercultural filmmaker, actor and father of superstar Robert Downey Jr., has died. He was 85.

Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram that his father died late Tuesday in his sleep at home in New York. He had Parkinson’s disease for more than five years.

“He was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout,” Downey Jr. wrote. “According to my stepmom’s calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years.”

Downey was a Hollywood journeyman who made a name for himself with radical, anti-establishment films, like the low-budget Madison Avenue advertising industry satire “Putney Swope” and the Western Jesus parable “Greaser’s Palace” starring Allan Arbus. His son, Robert Downey Jr., daughter Allyson Downey and first wife Elsie Downey also appeared in “Greaser’s Palace.”

He also acted in films, playing Thomas Bateman in “To Live and Die in L.A.”, the studio manager in “Boogie Nights” and the show director in “Magnolia.”

Born in New York City in 1936 as Robert Elias Jr., he later changed his surname to Downey — his stepfather’s name — in order to enlist in the army early. After the army, he got into filmmaking by chance while living in New York with his sister.

The last film he directed was the 2005 documentary “Rittenhouse Square,” about a small Philadelphia park.

The elder Downey is also survived by his wife, bestselling author Rosemary Rogers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Kentucky.
Delta variant impacting unvaccinated, Kentucky tracks 23 cases so far
Richards was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his...
Bowling Green man arrested on multiple drug and gun related charges in Indiana
KSP seeks information on a 2015 home invasion and murder investigation.
Todd County home invasion and murder
Rachel Lowe
Woman arrested within 7 minutes of allegedly robbing a Bowling Green bank
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Driver on Richardsville Road pronounced dead after running off the road overnight

Latest News

The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.
AAA: Gas prices continue to climb, not stopping anytime soon
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas governor revives GOP’s thwarted new voting laws
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
In Illinois, Biden to push money for families and child care
LIVE: Biden discusses plan to aid families