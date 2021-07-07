Crime Stoppers: Stolen Catalytic Converter

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Crime Stoppers is a catalytic converter theft.

Bowling Green Police say on the morning of June 15, 2021 video surveillance shows two men pulled into the Fruit of the Loom Brand Shop parking lot on Scottsville Road in a rented U-Haul pickup.

Police say the men then backed the truck up to a Honda van, stole the catalytic converter off it and drove away.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

