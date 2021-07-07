Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Stolen Catalytic Converter

Fruit of the Loom brand shop parking lot
Fruit of the Loom brand shop parking lot(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Crime Stoppers is a catalytic converter theft.

Bowling Green Police say on the morning of June 15, 2021 video surveillance shows two men pulled into the Fruit of the Loom Brand Shop parking lot on Scottsville Road in a rented U-Haul pickup.

Police say the men then backed the truck up to a Honda van, stole the catalytic converter off it and drove away.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Kentucky.
Delta variant impacting unvaccinated, Kentucky tracks 23 cases so far
Richards was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his...
Bowling Green man arrested on multiple drug and gun related charges in Indiana
KSP seeks information on a 2015 home invasion and murder investigation.
Todd County home invasion and murder
Rachel Lowe
Woman arrested within 7 minutes of allegedly robbing a Bowling Green bank
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Driver on Richardsville Road pronounced dead after running off the road overnight

Latest News

Thomas Stone, 46, of Glasgow arrested on drug charges and more.
Police: Glasgow man arrested after getting out of a moving car to get away
A truck has been stolen from the old Morgantown Freight in Morgantown, Ky.
Chevy Silverado stolen in Morgantown, police asking for information
KSP seeks information on a 2015 home invasion and murder investigation.
Todd County home invasion and murder
Evan Merriman
Man charged in Logan County shooting