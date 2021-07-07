Advertisement

Family Enrichment Center’s daycare to benefit from United Way’s Day of Caring

Family Enrichment Center's Daycare.
Family Enrichment Center's Daycare.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Family Enrichment Center says they are looking forward to some much-needed work that will be completed on United Way’s Day of Caring in a few weeks.

Throughout the years, community partners have helped upgrade the center’s playground and building at the Family Enrichment Center’s daycare.

“They did some painting here, the numbering, they built the awning in the back. So, they have saved us thousands and thousands of dollars,” said Nikki Jones, Executive Director for the Family Enrichment Center.

Last year, the Day of Caring did not happen because of COVID. The center says not having a day of service impacted a lot of nonprofits in the community as they’ve done so much in past years.

“It’s big because some of the biggest projects we’ve ever had completed has been done in the month of July, the Day of Caring -- and it just wasn’t able to be done last year,” said Jones. “So we’re excited about them coming out this month, and just have lots of things planned.”

As things return back to normal, the Family Enrichment Center says they are almost at full capacity with children.

“Kids, we think, ‘oh, they’re resilient.’ And they are, but they have really missed the opportunity to be engaged with other children and parents with other parents. And so we’re just super excited to be able to use volunteers to spruce up our playground or outside areas so that the kids have a nice place to come out and play,” said Jones.

United Way’s 13th Day of Caring will take place on Wednesday, July 28 throughout the southcentral Kentucky community.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

23 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Kentucky.
Delta variant impacting unvaccinated, Kentucky tracks 23 cases so far
Richards was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his...
Bowling Green man arrested on multiple drug and gun related charges in Indiana
KSP seeks information on a 2015 home invasion and murder investigation.
Todd County home invasion and murder
Rachel Lowe
Woman arrested within 7 minutes of allegedly robbing a Bowling Green bank
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Driver on Richardsville Road pronounced dead after running off the road overnight

Latest News

Fruit of the Loom brand shop parking lot
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Catalytic Converter
Bell is a bestselling author and English professor at WKU.
David Bell releases new book "Kill All Your Darlings"
I-65 Construction
Update on I-65 Midday Live
Though most of the day should be fine to run outside, we'll have chances for showers and storms...
Scattered showers and storms possible with continued humidity