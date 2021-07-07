Family Enrichment Center’s daycare to benefit from United Way’s Day of Caring

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Family Enrichment Center says they are looking forward to some much-needed work that will be completed on United Way’s Day of Caring in a few weeks.

Throughout the years, community partners have helped upgrade the center’s playground and building at the Family Enrichment Center’s daycare.

“They did some painting here, the numbering, they built the awning in the back. So, they have saved us thousands and thousands of dollars,” said Nikki Jones, Executive Director for the Family Enrichment Center.

Last year, the Day of Caring did not happen because of COVID. The center says not having a day of service impacted a lot of nonprofits in the community as they’ve done so much in past years.

“It’s big because some of the biggest projects we’ve ever had completed has been done in the month of July, the Day of Caring -- and it just wasn’t able to be done last year,” said Jones. “So we’re excited about them coming out this month, and just have lots of things planned.”

As things return back to normal, the Family Enrichment Center says they are almost at full capacity with children.

“Kids, we think, ‘oh, they’re resilient.’ And they are, but they have really missed the opportunity to be engaged with other children and parents with other parents. And so we’re just super excited to be able to use volunteers to spruce up our playground or outside areas so that the kids have a nice place to come out and play,” said Jones.

United Way’s 13th Day of Caring will take place on Wednesday, July 28 throughout the southcentral Kentucky community.

