Glasgow man charged with molesting child

By Allie Hennard
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man is behind bars charged with molesting a child.

Police conducted an investigation after receiving information that Gary Lance Jewell, 66, of Glasgow, had an inappropriate relationship with a female juvenile numerous times between 2018 and 2021.

Jewell was arrested on Tuesday, July 6.

Among his charges are first degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years old.

He is in the Barren County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash bond.

