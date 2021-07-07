Glasgow man charged with molesting child
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man is behind bars charged with molesting a child.
Police conducted an investigation after receiving information that Gary Lance Jewell, 66, of Glasgow, had an inappropriate relationship with a female juvenile numerous times between 2018 and 2021.
Jewell was arrested on Tuesday, July 6.
Among his charges are first degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years old.
He is in the Barren County Detention Center on a $150,000 cash bond.
