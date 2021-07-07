Advertisement

Hot Rods drop third straight game to Braves 5-2

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Bowling Green Hot Rods(BGHR)
By Brett Alper
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hot Rods were looking to end their losing streak tonight against their friendly foe the Rome Braves, but they’ll have to wait until tomorrow.

After going up in the top of the 5th 2-1 from a Grant Witherspoon home run, the Braves scored four runs and held Bowling Green scoreless after five and go on to win 5-2.

This is the sixth win Rome has against the Bootleggers this season but doesn’t come close to the Hot Rods 11.

Both teams will face off again tomorrow with first pitch set for 6:35 pm.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

