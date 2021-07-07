I-65 construction continues

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A major rehabilitation and resurfacing project happening both north and southbound on I-65 in Warren County going from about the 28-mile marker to the 13-mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, they are rehabilitating the disjointed pavement that has been causing issues.

KTC says that with the construction comes a lot of traffic and to take extra caution on the road.

“We just want people to be cautious. We want people to expect delays when traveling in that area. And we want people to put down their phones and not drive distracted. They really need to pay attention, not just to the construction people who are working in the area but for themselves as well. Well because the motorists are the ones at risk, too,” said Wes Watt, Public Information Officer with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

They also warn drivers to be safe and to be mindful of speeds.

“Anytime that we have a construction zone set up, regardless of where it is, the fines are certainly a lot more and I know that law enforcement is doing a good job of patrolling in that area to try to keep those speeds down, and the goal is to keep our workers safe but also keep the motorist safe,” said Watt.

KTC tells WBKO that depending on weather they still have about two to three months before this project is finished.

