Justin Burt: Family desperate for answers 10 months after disappearance

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Thirty-three-year-old Justin Burt disappeared Sept. 4, last seen on his family’s surveillance camera walking toward the home of his neighbors, Brandon and Nicole Stivers. No one has heard from him since.

“We just know that Justin walked over there, he was there, and he hasn’t come home,” said Kristina Lefevere, Justin’s sister.

In November, police arrested and charged Nicole Stivers with kidnapping, first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence after she admitted to officers she stabbed a man, kidnapped him, drove to Indiana and forced him into the Ohio River, according to arrest records. Stivers later changed her story, and told police she dropped the man off along Taylor Boulevard, investigators said.

The man’s name hasn’t been released, and a body hasn’t been recovered, but Burt’s family believes Justin was the victim.

In May, his loved ones arranged a memorial service for Justin while his grandparents still had the opportunity to attend.

“Some days it still doesn’t seem like it’s our reality,” Lefevere said. “Some days you wake up, and you have that 30 seconds of peacefulness, and then it sinks in.”

Justin’s mother, Anita Burt, told WAVE 3 News she is confident the family eventually will get answers.

“I do have faith in God that he’s going to bring every bit of this out,” Burt said. “And on my worst days, that’s exactly what I do. I pray. I know that there’s something good that will come out of this ugliness. I just have to have faith in that.

“We just want to know what they did with him. I don’t care what it is, (we want to bring) just a little piece of Justin back; we just want a part of him to bring home.”

Added Lefevere: “Because home is where he belongs. Not wherever he is now.”

Nicole Stivers is being held at the Bullitt County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Police still haven’t captured Brandon Stivers, who is wanted on kidnapping and assault charges in connection to Burt’s disappearance. Officers said they believe he is staying in recovery housing in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood.

If you know anything about Burt’s case, you’re asked to call the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office at 502-543-2514.

