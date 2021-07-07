MadCap Puppets presents ‘Jack and the Gentle Giant’ at the Capitol July 13

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Warren County Public Library MadCap Puppets, based out of Cincinnati, Ohio will be at the Capitol July 13 putting on a production of “Jack and the Gentle Giant.”

The theatre is “nationally recognized for engaging and original children’s theatre productions, as well as in-school educational programs that include performances, workshops and residencies” according to their website.

The production of Jack and the Gentle Giant is a sequel to the famous fairy tale Jack and the Beanstalk. The public library says with help from his beanstalk and his sons must take on the most despicable giant of them all.

For a free ticket information visit warrenpl.org/events.

