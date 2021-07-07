Advertisement

MadCap Puppets presents ‘Jack and the Gentle Giant’ at the Capitol July 13

Jack and the Gentle Giant will be presented with MadCap at the Capitol Arts Center
Jack and the Gentle Giant will be presented with MadCap at the Capitol Arts Center(Warren County Public Library)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Warren County Public Library MadCap Puppets, based out of Cincinnati, Ohio will be at the Capitol July 13 putting on a production of “Jack and the Gentle Giant.”

The theatre is “nationally recognized for engaging and original children’s theatre productions, as well as in-school educational programs that include performances, workshops and residencies” according to their website.

The production of Jack and the Gentle Giant is a sequel to the famous fairy tale Jack and the Beanstalk. The public library says with help from his beanstalk and his sons must take on the most despicable giant of them all.

For a free ticket information visit warrenpl.org/events.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richards was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his...
Bowling Green man arrested on multiple drug and gun related charges in Indiana
23 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Kentucky.
Delta variant impacting unvaccinated, Kentucky tracks 23 cases so far
KSP seeks information on a 2015 home invasion and murder investigation.
Todd County home invasion and murder
Rachel Lowe
Woman arrested within 7 minutes of allegedly robbing a Bowling Green bank
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed Maricella Alvarado De Leon, 54, of Hidalgo, Texas, and...
Driver on Richardsville Road pronounced dead after running off the road overnight

Latest News

Toyota donating vehicles to KCTCS for automotive technology programs
The 7 day forecast features 'hit-or-miss' showers and thunderstorms throughout the period as...
Scattered shower and storm chances increase today!
Todd County Home Invasion
Todd County Home Invasion Update AM Kentucky
Stolen Vehicle
Stolen Vehicle Reported out of Morgantown AM Kentucky