Millions of dollars invested in catching sexual assault suspects, providing aid to victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 310 on Wednesday.

The law is aimed at protecting people from violent offenders who cannot be held legally responsible for their crimes because of mental illness.

On top of that, millions of dollars in grants will provide support and help get justice for sexual assault victims whose cases have gone cold.

Beshear said he’s continuing what he started in his previous role as Kentucky’s attorney general. He ended the state’s rape kit backlog and upgraded the Kentucky State Police crime lab. Kentucky is now one of the few states in America to process and test every backlog kit.

On Wednesday, Beshear announced the state will receive $1.5 million in grants from the Department of Justice to bring three trained investigators and criminal intelligence analysts from the AG’s office to KSP. Their sole mission will be to investigate sex crimes and focus on cold cases.

The governor said the testing of old kits for new DNA gives the possibility for justice.

”There’s nothing red or blue, Democrat or Republican, about violent crime or sexual assault,” he said. “It’s simply wrong, and it’s our job to work together to simply end it.”

The California neighborhood in Louisville is trying to make the community safe after a man named Cane Madden was accused of brutalizing a woman and a young girl in separate attacks within blocks of each other. He was set free after the first attack and almost after the second. At the time of the attacks, if someone like Madden was found incompetent to stand trial, and treatment wouldn’t have helped, they would be set free.

Now, House Bill 310 allows someone to be involuntarily committed.

“This bill ... did close a loophole,” said Kentucky Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D, who helped create the bill. “It sealed over a crack that had been there far too long.”

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.