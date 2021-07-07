Advertisement

Police: Glasgow man arrested after getting out of a moving car to get away

Thomas Stone, 46, of Glasgow arrested on drug charges and more.
Thomas Stone, 46, of Glasgow arrested on drug charges and more.(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department attempted a traffic stop on East Cherry Street on a vehicle that had an expired registration plate.

Police say the driver, Thomas Stone, got out of the vehicle while it was still moving and ran off before being caught on Pace Avenue.

During a search, officers say they found Methamphetamine and Marijuana.

Thomas L. Stone, 46, of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with No Registration Plates, Failure To Produce Insurance Card, Fleeing Or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot), Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alc/Sub 3rd Offense, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Marijuana, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operators License, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Stone was taken to the Barren County Jail.

