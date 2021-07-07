Scattered Rain and Storm Chances Continue

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers were more numerous across South-Central KY Wednesday. Some places caught a quick downpour while others missed the rain altogether. Expect this to be the story for a good while to come!

Additionally, we will fall into an unsettled weather pattern with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms that will be ‘hit-or-miss:’ so again, not everyone will get wet, but some will see showers and storms. We’re also keeping an eye on Elsa, which is a tropical system that will impact folks along the Atlantic coastline. Though this will not bring direct rain to south-central Kentucky, it will bring more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, which will make conditions more humid and allow scattered showers and storms to possibly develop. Friday will see more isolated shower and storm chances, otherwise partly cloudy skies can be expected. The weekend will have more showers and storms in the garden variety and be widely scattered. We do not anticipate any severe weather this week, but if anything changes, we will let you know on the WBKO First Alert Weather app as well as on wbko.com and WBKO News!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 89, Low 71, winds SW-7

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High 89, Low 72, winds W-7

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87, Low 71, winds SW-8

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 86

Today’s Low: 70

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 104 (1874)

Record Low: 50 (1972)

Today’s Precip: 0.35″

Monthly Precip: 1.66″ (+0.58″)

Yearly Precip: 29.44″ (+1.76″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:34 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 55)

UV Index: Very High (8)

Pollen Count: Low (1.5 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4995 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.