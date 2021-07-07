Scattered showers and storms possible with continued humidity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a hot and steamy Tuesday that was dry for most, we fall into highs only in the 80s along with more humidity and increased chances for showers and storms to develop in south-central Kentucky!

Though most of the day should be fine to run outside, we'll have chances for showers and storms to develop starting midday into the afternoon hours! Watch for raindrops! (WBKO)

Today into the rest of the work week, high temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 80s and low 90s. Additionally, we will fall into an unsettled weather pattern with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms that will be ‘hit-or-miss:’ so again, not everyone will get wet, but some will see showers and storms. We’re also keeping an eye on Elsa, which is a tropical system that will impact folks in Florida and along the Atlantic coastline. Though this will not bring direct rain to south-central Kentucky, it will bring more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, which will make conditions more humid and allow scattered showers and storms to possibly develop. Friday will see more isolated shower and storm chances, otherwise partly cloudy skies can be expected. The weekend will have more showers and storms in the garden variety and be widely scattered. We do not anticipate any severe weather this week, but if anything changes, we will let you know on the WBKO First Alert Weather app as well as on wbko.com and WBKO News!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 88. Low 72. Winds S at 9 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 89. Low 71. Winds SW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 89. Low 72. Winds W at 7 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 104 (1874)

Record Low Today: 50 (1972)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Sunrise: 5:33 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 55)

UV Index: Very High (8 - Sunburn time if unprotected: 30 minutes)

Pollen Count: Low (1.5 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (4536 - Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 93

Yesterday’s Low: 71

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.31″ (+0.39″)

Yearly Precip: 29.09″ (+1.57″)

