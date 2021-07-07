Advertisement

Toyota donating vehicles to KCTCS for automotive technology programs

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) - Officials say Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky is donating vehicles to the Kentucky Community and Technical College System for its automotive technology programs.

News outlets cite a joint statement from the company and the school system in reporting that the company is giving 32 cars to 11 schools across the state. The cars are 2018-2021 models of the Camry, Avalon and Lexus, including several hybrid models.

They will be used to teach students about changing vehicle technology and to help prepare them for entry-level jobs.

The college system president says the gift will help prepare students for a high demand career.

