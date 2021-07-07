Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower holds community meeting in Richardsville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower held a community meeting in Richardsville Tuesday at the Richardsville Community Center.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their outreach meetings to build up relationships across the county.

Hightower says community members have voiced some concern over certain incidents in the community.

“Everywhere you go in the community has their own set of issues whether it is speeding, could be theft, it could be solicitors, whatever it is. So, every little area has their own little set of issues,” Hightower said. “This is an opportunity to come face to face with people who live in those certain areas.”

Hightower says the crime in the area is not on the rise based off of data reports, he does feel like the community deserves to air their concern.

On Monday, a fatal accident was reported on Richardsville Rd. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office and the department says speed and alcohol were factors in the accident.

In 2019, the Sheriff’s Department reported 28 traffic stops in Richardsville. The number in 2020 was 36. Now in 2021, the number of traffic stops has already hit 48.

Burglaries in all of 2019 was reported at 8. In 2020 the number remained at 8. So far in 2021, the number is already at 6.

“The primary focus is just to listen. To hear what the perception of the ideas are. I bring data and statistics from 2019, 2020, 2021 on thefts, burglaries, arrests,” Hightower said.

Hightower says he wants the people of Warren County to feel like they can talk to him and express their thoughts with the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff says he plans to hold more meetings in the future throughout different communities around the county.

