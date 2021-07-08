The art of creating with True Fables Pottery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a creative place to create a work of art. True Fables Pottery in Bowling Green offers a unique opportunity to enjoy a gallery of art and get the opportunity to create your own as well with the various classes they have.

Each class at True Fables is 90 minutes of hands-on studio time, and if you are nervous, but want to step out of your comfort zone and try something new, owner Ryan Smith says that it’s a free space to create.

“I just tell them to let it all go, keep yourself calm, you are in art land right now just relax enjoy your experience and you are going to have something beautiful,” said Smith.

