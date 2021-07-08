Advertisement

Beshear says 220 Kentucky National Guard soldiers will help at Mexico border

Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced plans to activate more than 200 Kentucky National Guard...
Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced plans to activate more than 200 Kentucky National Guard members to help in the crisis at the Mexican border later this year.
By John P. Wise
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced plans to activate more than 200 Kentucky National Guard members to help in the crisis at the Mexican border later this year.

Beshear covered several key topics during a news conference in Frankfort, including plans to send 220 soldiers to the border, joining approximately 3,000 guard personnel from other states.

“This is a direct request from the federal government, from the Department of Homeland Security,” Beshear said. “This is not a request made from several governors that are out there, without the backing of the federal government.”

Beshear may have been referencing a recent call from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asking for states to help pay to build the border wall that has been a hot-button issue in American politics in recent years.

“What this means is we will have a clear chain of command,” Beshear continued. “We will have clear missions that come down through the military and our Guardsmen and women will have the authority that is necessary and also legal protections.”

A statement from Beshear’s office indicated the soldiers would deploy in “late 2021,” but did not further specify when, or where along the border.

The Guardsmen and women “will provide operational and logistics support,” the statement said.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police conducted an investigation after receiving information that Gary Lance Jewell, of...
Glasgow man charged with molesting child
What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave
Thomas Stone, 46, of Glasgow arrested on drug charges and more.
Police: Glasgow man arrested after getting out of a moving car to get away
23 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Kentucky.
Delta variant impacting unvaccinated, Kentucky tracks 23 cases so far
Fruit of the Loom brand shop parking lot
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Catalytic Converter

Latest News

The demolition of the Garret Conference Center at Western Kentucky University has begun.
Demolition of Garrett Conference Center begins at Western Kentucky University
View from the Hill: Personal Financial Planning Summer Camp at WKU
View from the Hill: Personal Financial Planning Summer Camp at WKU
Juana Witty of Glasgow goes viral after PPD plea.
Glasgow woman goes viral after postpartum depression plea: ‘I could use some friends’
Colonel Sanders Gifts Residents at Barren River Adult Daycare with Free Chicken, Smiles
Colonel Sanders Gifts Residents at Barren River Adult Daycare with Free Chicken, Smiles
U.S. Bank, United Way Partner to Bring learning Trail to Ephram White Park
U.S. Bank, United Way Partner to Bring learning Trail to Ephram White Park