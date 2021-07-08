Advertisement

Beshear says no plans right now for new COVID-19 mandates or guidelines

By WKYT News Staff and Chad Hedrick
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held another Team Kentucky Update:

It’s the fourth such briefing, coming after the governor ended his routine COVID-19 updates. He now says he will provide weekly updates on various issues each Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

During this week’s update, Governor Beshear was asked about his concerns over the delta variant. We’re told 26 cases of the variant have now been detected in Kentucky.

Governor Beshear says the delta variant is serious and the simple way of protecting yourself is getting the vaccine.

Gov. Beshear says during a call earlier this week, federal health officials told governors that they aren’t recommending any kind of mask mandate, reiterating that the vaccine is the best option to protecting people.

Meanwhile, we have seen about a 10 percent increase in week-to-week cases and the positivity rate is up a percent as well. However, Beshear says, despite this trend, he is not planning on issuing any new mandates or guidelines right now based on the numbers of older Kentuckians vaccinated, and advice from the experts.

“An individual has a choice to get significant protection from the delta variant or not,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’re always going to be flexible, we’re always going to watch this, but I’m not at a point where I think we need to put in any type of mandate.”

The governor says, though the mask mandate has been lifted, he and Kentucky health officials have said, if you’re not vaccinated and you’re indoors with a group of people, you should wear a mask.

As for a normal return to school, the governor says they believe the Pfizer vaccine will be approved for younger students in September. He says not enough of the 12 to 17 age group has gotten vaccinated either, and his office is working with districts to organize vaccine clinics.

