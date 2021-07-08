Advertisement

BRAWA offering reduced pet adoption fees July 9-10

During cat season BRAWA in Glasgow sees an increase of these furry faces every year.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the dog days of summer, and it turns out, it’s a good time to adopt a dog (or cat).

On July 9-10, the Barren River Animal Welfare Association on Trojan Trail in Glasgow will host an “Empty the Shelters” event.

All adoption fees will be $25.

BRAWA says all renters must be pre-registered with an adoption application on file by July 8 at 4:00 p.m.

Appointments are strongly recommended.

All potential adopters should go to brawashelter.org under the forms tab and fill out an adoption application.

Posted by BRAWA- Barren River Animal Welfare Association on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

