BRAWA offering reduced pet adoption fees July 9-10
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BARREN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the dog days of summer, and it turns out, it’s a good time to adopt a dog (or cat).
On July 9-10, the Barren River Animal Welfare Association on Trojan Trail in Glasgow will host an “Empty the Shelters” event.
All adoption fees will be $25.
BRAWA says all renters must be pre-registered with an adoption application on file by July 8 at 4:00 p.m.
Appointments are strongly recommended.
All potential adopters should go to brawashelter.org under the forms tab and fill out an adoption application.
