City declares T3 Day to honor Tommy Loid III

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A family who has endured such heartache continues to inspire the community and spread kindness.

Robin Loid and her daughter Emily Loid Wilkins created the non-profit organization ‘Cultivate Kindness’ after their daughter and sister, Mckenzie Loid was killed by a drunk driver in 2017.

“We started this when our daughter was killed by a drunk driver in Pittsburg in 2017 and we have the actual Cultivate Kindness Day. So we are just stemming and growing from that non-profit and adding Tommy,” Robin Loid said.

This past March, the Loid family also lost another special person in their life, Tommy Loid III.

Bowling Green City Commissioners and Judge Executive Mike Buchanon declared today T3 Day to honor Tommy Loid III and spread kindness throughout the community.

“It is very special, today as his first proclamation of T3 day. Today we are honoring our son Tommy Loid, a husband, father, uncle and dad. Today is his birthday. We are asking everyone to share three acts of kindness throughout our community to just make a difference in others lives,” Robin Loid said.

Tommy Loid III would have been 33-years-old today.

“This proclamation today, it’s a pretty sad day, but also a special day for the loid family,” said Sue Parrigin, Bowling Green City Commissioner. “The proclamation, this is I think our third year to proclaim Cultivate Kindness Day in Bowling Green and Warren County. In the past this has been in honor of Mckenzi Loid, Robin and Tommy Loid’s daughter, who died in a car accident a couple of years ago. In addition, today we are honoring Tommy Loid III, so we are calling it T3 day in his honor.”

Tommy Loid, married to Krista Loid, was a proud father to Tommy (IV) and Riley Loid. He was an extremely talented and licensed horse trainer, working in some of the greatest barns in the Tennessee Walking Horse Industry.

Cultivate Kindness has a mission to promote kindness in unique ways throughout the community. The organization was founded as a way to navigate through grief by Emily Loid Wilkins and Robin Loid, the sister and mother of Tommy & Mckenzi.

“Robin is creating something out of a very tragic situation for her family. She is creating something that all of us in Bowling Green, Warren County and beyond can embrace which is cultivating kindness. In remembrance, in honor of her two children that her family has so tragically lost, she wants to remind us to be kind to each other, that’s the kind of person Robin Loid is,” Parrigin said.

“Cultivate Kindess tries to share the message of regardless of what you’re going through you have a choice on how to deal with it and this is what helps us and I think others could benefit as well,” Robin Loid said.

The Loid family also spent the day giving back to those in need. They traveled to the Victory Lane Sober Living in Bowling Green to donate items. Specifically boots, belts, and bibles. The Loid family says “a good pair of work boots and a belt was very important to him. Tommy had a strong faith. He attended Living Hope Baptist Church all of his life and also was a part of a bible study group at Lehman Avenue Church of Christ.”

Victory Lane Sober Living is a 36-bed men’s sober living program that provides safe, clean and structured living environments to men who have recently completed a drug or alcohol inpatient treatment program.

“The program participants often come with little-to-nothing. We are honored to have been chosen by Cultivate Kindness as a beneficiary of work boots, belts and Bible donations on this inaugural T3 Day celebration. We should all aspire to leave behind such a powerful legacy as McKenzi and Tommy have. On behalf of my wife, Billie Jean, and all of our guys at Victory Lane Sober Living, I want to thank the Loid family for all of their efforts to cultivate kindness in South Central Kentucky,” Brad Sowell, Victory Lane Sober Living.

Not only through memories, but Mckenzi and Tommy’s giving and caring spirit will carry on through their families work to spread kindness.

If you would like to donate to the organization or volunteer please go to https://cultivatekindnessnonprofit.com/.

