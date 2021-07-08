Mix of sun and clouds with showers possible

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After soaking rains hit some while others remained dry, we see more of the same today, though coverage of the showers and storms won’t be as widespread.

We have a moist atmosphere thanks in part to Elsa delivering the Gulf of Mexico moisture throughout the region. The tropical system is not directly impacting the Ohio River Valley with any rain, but it has added more humidity to the region. In addition, a frontal boundary is moving into the Commonwealth by Friday and will help spark isolated showers and storms over the next couple of days. For Thursday, skies will start off variably cloudy with isolated showers possible to the east of I-65, but skies will begin to clear out to become partly cloudy as temperatures rise in the mid-to-upper 80s with a few low 90s possible! Factor in the humid air and ‘feels like’ temperatures, or heat index values, will be in the mid 90s at times! Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if necessary while outdoors today! The heat and humidity will allow for a few isolated showers and storms to fire off in the afternoon, but many today will remain dry. Friday will have temperatures very similar to Thursday with isolated showers and storms possible along with a mix of sun and clouds.

This weekend, the frontal boundary mentioned above will begin to lift towards the Great Lakes and allow more southwesterly flow, which may be breezy at times, as well as more energy to spark scattered showers and storms that will be more widespread. In addition, the moisture flow could allow for some locally heavy rainfall possible. This frontal system will stick around through the start of the work week and keep temperatures in the mid 80s with variably cloudy skies and continued chances for scattered showers and storms in the region. By the middle of the week, however, chances of showers and storms diminish to become more isolated in nature as the system moves off to the north and east. Humidity doesn’t leave, though, and will be a driver in allowing more ‘hit-or-miss’ showers and storms to develop for the latter half of next week. Long range computer models indicate that we will see seasonable temperatures along with above-average moisture over the region for the middle and latter-half of the month of July. This could be some good news for gardeners as the soil has been dry for many in the region, though the rain chances could help some in south-central Kentucky! For the latest conditions and updated forecast, watch WBKO News, have the WBKO First Alert Weather app, or go to wbko.com!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 89. Low 71. Winds SW at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 89. Low 72. Winds W at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 87. Low 71. Winds SW at 12 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 104 (1930)

Record Low Today: 54 (1984, 1972, 1947)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Sunrise: 5:34 a.m.

Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

UV Index: Very High (9 - Sunburn time if unprotected: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Low (1.2 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (4169 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 86

Yesterday’s Low: 70

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.57″

Monthly Precip: 1.88″ (+0.80″)

Yearly Precip: 29.66″ (+1.98″)

