MONORE CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Monroe County School district has announced that they are recipients of three $100,000 GEER II grants.

GEER II grants stand for Governor’s Emergency Education Relief. They say the funds will be used to provide mental health resources, support, and supplies for students.

