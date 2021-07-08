Munfordville man dies in two-vehicle accident in Larue Co.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, Kentucky State Police Post 4 responded to a two-vehicle accident in Larue Co. that killed one person.

KSP says the preliminary investigation shows that Colby Wilder, 22, of Munfordville, was traveling south on US-31E in a 2011 Kia Forte.

For unknown reasons Wilder’s vehicle struck the rear of a garbage truck driven by Stephen Williams, 28, of Elizabethtown.

Wilder was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Larue County Coroner’s Office.

Williams was not injured.

A portion of US-31E was closed for several hours while troopers investigated the collision.

The collision is still under investigation by a reconstructionist.

