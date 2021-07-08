Storm Chances Rise This Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday brought more very warm, humid air to the region...typical of July. Expect more of the same Friday, with a continued possibility for some rain.

Friday will have temperatures very similar to Thursday with isolated showers and storms possible along with a mix of sun and clouds.

This weekend, a frontal boundary mentioned above will begin to lift towards the Great Lakes and allow more southwesterly flow, which may be breezy at times, as well as more energy to spark scattered showers and storms that will be more widespread. In addition, the moisture flow could allow for some locally heavy rainfall possible. This frontal system will stick around through the start of the work week and keep temperatures in the mid 80s with variably cloudy skies and continued chances for scattered showers and storms in the region. By the middle of the week, however, chances of showers and storms diminish to become more isolated in nature as the system moves off to the north and east. Humidity doesn’t leave, though, and will be a driver in allowing more ‘hit-or-miss’ showers and storms to develop for the latter half of next week. Long range computer models indicate that we will see seasonable temperatures along with above-average moisture over the region for the middle and latter-half of the month of July. This could be some good news for gardeners as the soil has been dry for many in the region, though the rain chances could help some in south-central Kentucky! For the latest conditions and updated forecast, watch WBKO News, have the WBKO First Alert Weather app, or go to wbko.com!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High 89, Low 72, winds W-7

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms likely. High 87, Low 71, winds SW-12

SUNDAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms. High 84, Low 69, winds SW-11

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 89

Today’s Low: 72

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 104 (1930)

Record Low: 54 (1984)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.88″ (+0.64″)

Yearly Precip: 29.66″ (+1.82″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:08 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:34 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 11 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (1.2 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4995 Mold Spore Count)

