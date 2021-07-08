Advertisement

United Way’s 13th annual Day of Caring to take place July 28

(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Every year in an effort to give back to non-profits throughout south-central Kentucky, a Day of Caring is hosted by United Way of Southern Kentucky.

During this day, businesses and civic organizations team up to lend a helping hand to non-profits in need.

WBKO spoke with United Way of Southern Kentucky’s Elizabeth Newbould, about the event planned this year.

“It will be region-wide so we will be throughout the Barren River Area Development District. We hope to have over 50 projects for organizations, individuals, and companies to participate in,” said Newbould. “It will really just be a day of helping non-profits whether it’s with yard work, painting, sorting, food preparation, event preparation whatever it is we want to try to meet those needs.”

The thirteenth annual Day of Caring is scheduled for Wednesday, July 28th! To learn more click here.

If you have questions or would like more information about Day of Caring, please reach out to Elizabeth Newbould at 270-843-3205 or enewbould@uwsk.org.

