Upcoming Food Truck Friday: Cotton BBQ at Crocker Law Firm

Cotton BBQ featured for this week's Food Truck Friday.
Cotton BBQ featured for this week's Food Truck Friday.(Cotton BBQ)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Food Truck Friday is back with Cotton BBQ from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Crocker Law Firm located at the corner of Chesnut and Main in downtown Bowling Green on July 9.

This event will benefit the Warren County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. There will be games and giveaways for kids at Food Truck Friday.

Bowling Green author David Bell will also be at there, signing copies of his latest book, ‘Kill All Your Darlings.’

“He’s going to be there signing copies of his book and donating some of those proceeds to our library fundraiser,” explained Cyndi Crocker, Crocker Law Firm. “It feels like a celebration. It’s a chance to support the library, some Boy Scouts, a local business, Cotton BBQ, and a local author, David Bell. So I really am looking forward to see a big crowd out there and just get to spend time with each other as a community.”

An Edmonson County Boy Scout Troop will also be there having a bake sale for their organization.

“There is a lot going on with this particular food truck. I think part of it is after this long period where we weren’t able to get out and engage with the community. For all of us to come together and see each other and support our local businesses and charities-- it’s just such a relief to be able to do it and to get everybody together.”

The next Food Truck Friday will take place on July 23 and will benefit United Way. Stay with WBKO News for the latest information.

