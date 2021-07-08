Advertisement

U.S. Bank, United Way partner to bring learning trail to Ephram White Park

In an effort to bring fun and educational activities to families who may be enjoying the...
In an effort to bring fun and educational activities to families who may be enjoying the outdoors at Ephram White Park, U.S. Bank and United Way of Southern Kentucky partnered together to bring a Born Learning trail.(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In an effort to bring fun and educational activities to families who may be enjoying the outdoors at Ephram White Park, U.S. Bank and United Way of Southern Kentucky partnered together to bring a Born Learning trail.

The trail features various learning activities, like learning ABC’s, shapes and colors.

WBKO News spoke with officials with U.S. Bank about what this means for our community.

“The Born learning trail is a great opportunity for U.S bank, the corporate community, actually, to partner with the United Way on an early childhood development initiative. That is fun. So you bring the child to the playground, there’s a number of stations where the child can have fun, learn at the same time, engage the adults with them,” said Craig Browning, Regional President for U.S. Bank’s Western Kentucky Region. “It’s just a win-win for everyone.”

Have a need? We are available to assist you! Call 2-1-1 or text 898211.

Posted by United Way of Southern Kentucky on Wednesday, June 9, 2021

“The opportunity for us to volunteer from U.S. Bank, to really give back, to really devote some time to give back to childhood education--kindergarten readiness. Really can’t say enough about the opportunity that parents are going to have to teach their children while they’re out here at the playground. And hopefully, they can take that and be kindergarten ready whenever they go to kindergarten. And that’s the whole point of trying to get back to community and our kids deserve it,” said

