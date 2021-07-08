View From The Hill: High School students dig into personal finance lessons at WKU’s first financial summer camp

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What if there was a summer camp dedicated to showing high school students how to get their financial life in order BEFORE they become adults?

It happened on WKU’s campus last week,.

Amy Bingham brings us the story in this week’s View from the Hill.

Your financial habits today will directly affect your financial situation as an adult.

That was the message as WKU recently hosted its first personal financial planning summer camp for high school students.

“I’ve learned so much about money and college and all kinds of things.”

Barren County high school senior Amani Driver soaked up some key financial tips at WKU’s personal financial planning camp.

“Even if I don’t go into this career path, they’ll still be beneficial in my day to day life and in the future and everything.”

Fourteen high school students were part of the camp hosted by WKU’s Center for Financial Success and Department of Finance.

“A couple of them, I think, were strongly encouraged by their parents to come but the rest of them were just like hey said it sounds like something fun to do and we also get to learn about something that will be useful.”

The students competed in a team based financial planning case study.

“It’s a fictional case of a female student about to start college, let’s help her get her finances in order.”

“It has a lot to do with her budgeting plan and then her being in debt for student loans and then it goes into taxes and all the things that come as you are a college student.”

The camp also exposed students like Central Hardin Junior Noah Boutwell to financial planning as a career choice.

“I have a passion for it and it is something I could definitely see myself doing for a career.”

Bringing students to campus is always a great recruiting tool….

“I really think I’m gonna go here now after being here this week.”

But at the end of the day, financial planning camp prompted discussions the students can benefit from for the rest of their lives.

“The things we’re learning is stuff everyone needs to learn honestly and it’s great, it’s a great experience.”

The four day residential camp was valued at 800 dollars per student but WKU was able to reduce that amount to 249. Partial need-based scholarships were also available.

Plans are underway for the camp to host up to 25 or 30 students next year.

