Warren RECC holds annual meeting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday, July 8 is Warren RECC’s annual meeting and it’s looking a little different than in years past.

The event is usually at South Warren High School, but this year is a drive thru and online format. Warren RECC members can visit any Warren RECC office on July 8 to register for the meeting and vote for the Board of Directors, and also receive their traditional Annual Meeting gift and a snack.

On 6:00 p.m. members can go here to watch the Warren RECC Annual Meeting. There will be an update from the CEO, TVA and the state association. Election results will be announced and 100 people will be given a $250 bill credit.

