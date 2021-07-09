Barren Co. to offer heavy machinery operating certification courses

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County and Glasgow announced Friday that they plan to invest in training for heavy machinery.

By partnering with Lake Cumberland CDL training provider, community leaders and the Kentucky Career Center, the new program will train and certify individuals on how to operate heavy machinery.

Judge-Executive Michael Hale says this trade is becoming less and less populated.

“Together, we worked to expand the partnership with Lake Cumberland, and include a much-needed training program for heavy equipment operators,” expressed Hale. “Heavy equipment operators is a trade that is falling by the wayside. We do not see a pipeline to continue this demanding trade. However, for Glasgow and Barren County to grow and develop, we must invest in the future of this trade.”

This will be the only heavy machinery certification program in southcentral Kentucky. According to Hale, the school has had a 98% pass rate and local companies have hired many of the graduates.

“There are those in Barren County, who would like to learn how to do that, and who would aspire to have this type of position in this type of job-- And the truth is there’s demand for them,“ said Ernie Myer, Executive Director of Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce.

Officials will provide grant opportunities and possible financial assistants with the Kentucky Career Center.

The heavy equipment operator class will begin next month. To get involved call (877) 308-9638.

Thank you to our partners— Glasgow / Barren County Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Career Center-South Central and Career... Posted by Barren County, KY on Friday, July 9, 2021

