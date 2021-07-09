Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems hosting job fair July 10
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - There are more job opportunities in the Bowling Green area for those in Morgantown.
Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems will be hosting a job fair at the Butler County Tech Center from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10. They will be hosting open interviews for machine operators, material handlers, and a second shift quality technician.
The Butler County Tech Center is located at 178 Academic Way in Morgantown.
