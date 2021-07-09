Demolition of Garrett Conference Center begins at Western Kentucky University

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The demolition of the Garrett Conference Center at Western Kentucky University has officially begun.

The establishment was built in 1951 and served as a place for social gatherings for students in between classes.

It provided a convenient space for students who wanted to eat, study, or get a cup of coffee at the top of the hill.

On Thursday, workers were using a demolition vehicle to tear up the exterior frame of the building.

The demolition project is to demolish the building entirely, including underground piping and footers/foundations.

Jace Lux, the new WKU social media relations director, understands the attachment that many students hold to the structure.

“For a lot of students, the Garret Conference Center was a great place for them to grab a bite to eat while they were at the top of the hill. I know a lot of people have fond memories of it,” Jace says. “It’s always bitter sweet to see a building like this come down but it’s also going to make the top of campus much more beautiful for visitors.”

As of now, the demolition of the building will be reverted to green space and pedestrian walkways in an effort to make campus more accessible and ease traffic for attending visitors and students.

The change is supposed to bring more of an aesthetic appeal with the aggregation of more nature-friendly features.

Additional renovations within the commons will bring more permanent establishments, additional study spaces, and more.

It’s expected to serve as a central gathering area for students, visitors, and faculty at the top of the hill in order to increase collaborations, class discussions, and easier food access.

“The plan is also for there to be some rotating local restaurants in order to give everyone on campus a taste of foods that are unique to Bowling Green,” Jace says.

The site restoration will be completed in phases and is expected to be finished by the 2022 academic school year.

