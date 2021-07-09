First Alert Weather Day Saturday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We caught of break in the rains Friday, but thunderstorm potential climbs again beginning Saturday morning. Expect periods of showers and storms this weekend, some of which could be strong to severe.

The cold front that eases through Friday morning and stalled over Tennessee is now lifting northeastward as a warm front. This will trigger rounds of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. The strongest storms will occur during the afternoon and evening hours. Some storms may be capable of producing damaging winds, localized flooding and hail, hence the issuance of a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday. When it’s not raining, expect a mix of sun and clouds with warm, humid conditions. Thunderstorms remain likely well into Saturday night.

The unsettled weather carries over into the second half of our weekend. More showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday, some with locally heavy rainfall. The chance of more rain and storms stays high into Monday. Additional cloud cover holds temperatures in check these two days, with highs backing down into the low to mid 80s.

Heading into the middle of next week, storm chances decrease as daytime readings increase. Expect highs to push 90 late in the period with only isolated shower and storm chances Wednesday through Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Periods of showers & thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 87, Low 71, winds SW-11

SUNDAY: Numerous showers and thunderstorms. High 84, Low 69, winds S-10

MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 83, Low 70, winds SW-11

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 89

Today’s Low: 74

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Record High: 105 (1936)

Record Low: 52 (1891)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.89″ (+0.50″)

Yearly Precip: 29.67″ (+1.68″)

Today’s Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:35 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 29 / Small Particulate Matter: 36)

UV Index: Very High (9)

Pollen Count: Low (2.9 - Grass, Weeds)

Mold Count: Low (4995 Mold Spore Count)

