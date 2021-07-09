Green River Ferry and Green River Ferry Rd temporarily closed starting Tuesday

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park will temporarily close the Green River Ferry Road and Green River Ferry service from Tuesday, July 13 to Thursday, July 15.

An additional day of closure on Friday, July 16 may be required depending on weather and work progress.

The closures are needed to complete the final stages of the Green River Ferry Ramp Extension Project.

The public will continue to have access to Maple Springs Campground, but there will be no public access to Joppa Road, Green River Ferry Road South to Mammoth Cave Parkway or the Echo River Springs Accessible Trail from within the Green River Ferry parking lot.

The Green River Ferry serves as a river crossing location, river access for canoes and kayaks, boat ramp for fishing boats and parking area for trail and river users.

During periods of low and high water, extended closures of the Green River Ferry create negative impacts which affect local citizens and park staff by presenting safety problems, limiting access to recreational resources and disrupting frequently used travel routes.

The ramp extension project has lengthened the current vehicle access ramps into the Green River by 30 feet.

The final work includes dredging on the north side of the river and final paving on the crossing’s south side vehicle ramp.

The ramp extension project is being coordinated by the park with assistance from the Federal Highway Administration Eastern Lands Highway Division.

For the most up to date information about the status of park roads visit us on our website: www.nps.gov/maca, follow our road status on Twitter: @MCNPRoadsFerry, or call the Ferry Hotline (270) 758-2165.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.