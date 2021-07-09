Hot and humid today, some may see stray storms!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ll see partly cloudy conditions today along with the potential for stray showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon. Storm chances increase tonight as we track an incoming system from the west.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today as daytime highs track in the upper 80s! (wbko)

The unsettled summer weather pattern continues for the next several days! A cold front arrives at South Central Kentucky today, bringing with it the potential for widely scattered storms through the weekend. In fact, strong storms are possible late tonight and Saturday as well. The biggest threat with this system will be strong winds and locally heavy rainfall. We’ll see more widely scattered storms through the end of the weekend but no severe weather impacts are expected by then. Daytime highs will continue to flirt with the mid 80s through the beginning of the work week as scattered storms continue. Rain chances decrease through the mid-week as we track isolated showers by Wednesday and Thursday. Winds of of the south will aid warmer temperatures throughout the day! We’ll be in the upper 80s to end the work week, so no break from hot and humid conditions anytime soon. You can keep up with the latest on news, sports, and weather on wbko.com!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 89. Low 72. Winds W at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 87. Low 71. Winds SW at 11 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with widely scattered showers/storms likely. High 84. Low 69. Winds S at 13 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1936)

Record Low Today: 52 (1891)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 70

Sunrise: 5:34 a.m.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 36 / Small Particulate Matter: 29)

UV Index: Very High (9 - Sunburn time if unprotected: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: Low (2.9 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (4169 - Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 90

Yesterday’s Low: 72

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.10″

Monthly Precip: 1.89″ (+0.65″)

Yearly Precip: 29.67″ (+1.83″)

