Advertisement

Ky. Dept. of Education reviewing new CDC mask guidelines; will issue guidance to school districts

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Vaccinated teachers and students returning to school this fall will not have to wear a mask.

The CDC is leaving it up to local officials to figure out precautions for the unvaccinated.

MORE: Vaccinated teachers and students don’t need masks, CDC says

“We’re trying to plan with superintendents of each school district back-to-school vaccination clinics,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

Governor Beshear says not enough children ages 12 to 17 have been vaccinated. Those younger than 12 are still not eligible.

He’s encouraging people to get the vaccine in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 like what we saw at some schools last year.

You may see entire schools that have to shut down for two weeks and go virtual. None of us want that,” Gov. Beshear said.

Some teachers in Lexington feel adults should get vaccinated to protect children.

“I think it falls on us. We’re the adults,” said Fayette County teacher Laura Rich. “If I was worried that I was being more exposed, with my age, I wouldn’t want to bring that around the kids.”

However, some parents also feel wearing a mask should be mandatory, especially with new COVID-19 variants quickly spreading. Tori Lisath says her daughter wore a mask when she returned to in-person classes.

“I like it. She never got sick. She never got Covid,” Lisath said. “We didn’t have a problem. So, I figured the masks helped.”

The Kentucky Department of Education is reviewing the new CDC guidelines and will provide school districts with more guidance.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juana Witty of Glasgow goes viral after PPD plea.
Glasgow woman goes viral after postpartum depression plea: ‘I could use some friends’
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Munfordville man dies in two-vehicle accident in Larue Co.
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby
Police conducted an investigation after receiving information that Gary Lance Jewell, of...
Glasgow man charged with molesting child
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
‘I want my daddy’: Body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper

Latest News

Barren Co. to offer heavy machinery operating certification courses @ 5
Barren Co. to offer heavy machinery operating certification courses @ 5
Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems hosting job fair July 10
Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems hosting job fair July 10
This past week, Troopers from Henderson and Bowling Green along with around 60 kids ages 10-12...
Southcentral Kentucky kids wrap up week at KSP’s Trooper Island
Pavement can be 50 degrees hotter than air, beware of letting dogs walk on it @ 5
Pavement can be 50 degrees hotter than air, beware of letting dogs walk on it @ 5
Barren Co. to offer heavy machinery operating certification courses
Barren Co. to offer heavy machinery operating certification courses