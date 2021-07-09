Advertisement

Pavement can be 50 degrees hotter than air, beware of letting dogs walk on it

By Kelly Dean
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As temperatures rise this summer, The Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society is reminding the public about how to keep your pet safe.

One important way to keep your pets safe is to keep them off the hot pavement.

The humane society says the pavement can usually be about 50 degrees hotter than the air.

Dogs walking on hot pavement can cause blistering on their paw pads which can lead to infections.

“We tell people, put your hand on that pavement, leave your hand on there, see if you would walk on it,” siad Lorri Hare, Executive Director of the BGWC Humane Society. “If it’s over 80 degrees, 84 degrees. You don’t need to walk your pet on the pavement. If you need to take it for a walk, you walk on the pavement and let them walk on the grass the side of you but always be aware.”

Even though it’s an obvious statement, it still happens quite often. You should never leave your pet inside a car that is not running. Temperatures in there rise quickly and can be deadly.

The shelter adds that owners should always make sure they’re taking care of in hot weather.

“I just got off the telephone with somebody who called -- their neighbor’s dog is in a kennel out in the backyard with no shade, no water, you know. People need to be mindful of so many different scenarios,” she says.

