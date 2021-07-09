Advertisement

Shop Local at South Bound Boutique

Shop local in Edmonson County
Shop local in Edmonson County(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A best friend duo is bringing southern styles to their community.

In this week’s Shop Local we highlight Southbound Boutique in Edmonson County.

The shop offers something for everyone from cute, trendy clothes to home decor.

The young owners (who started their business online with only three items) are grateful for the support the community has shown them.

“It makes us feel blessed that people will give us the opportunity to come and shop and they are giving to our community and they are also supporting us. And with them supporting us we are able to give back to our community,” said Alex-Shea Horn, Co-Owner.

Next Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 the store will be giving 15% of their earnings to Cram the Cruiser.

